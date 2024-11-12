'This recognition means the world to me' - awards nomination for Sharrell

Fife College Media and Communications graduate Sharrell Carroll has been nominated for three prestigious awards (Pic: Submitted)

A Fife College graduate has been nominated for three awards at this year’s Student Radio Awards.

Sharrell Carroll studded media and communications and was honoured for her work on the college;s radio station, Boom Radio. - it’s first ever such accolade.,

Sharrell has been nominated in the ‘best podcast programming’ category for her innovative CampusCast Podcast, produced with Fife College’s sustainability team – the podcast has already received rave reviews and is now up for national recognition. Her other nominations come in the Best Creative Speech Programming category for her productions The CUT presents GLOSS and her War Of The Worlds Documentary.

In addition, Sharrell, along with other media and communications students who submitted entries, will receive valuable feedback from top industry professionals.

Megan Percival, a former media student who now studies at Sunderland University and presents on Spark FM, has also been nominated for three awards. Megan’s show, All Things Alt, has earned her nominations in the best presenter, best specialist programming, and best entertainment programming categories.

Sharrell said: “Being nominated for such a prestigious award feels surreal - like a dream come true. I am incredibly honoured and grateful to be chosen in two categories for the SRA Awards. This recognition means the world to me, and I am truly thankful for the support and belief Fife College has shown in my journey."

Jim Metcalfe, principal of Fife College, said: "We are incredibly proud of Sharrell, Megan, and all our students who entered the Student Radio Awards this year. These nominations reflect the passion, creativity, and skill that our students demonstrate, and it’s wonderful to see them being recognised on such a prestigious platform.”