Fife College’s student-run training restaurant at its Kirkcaldy campus has officially been ranked the number one restaurant in the town on Tripadvisor.

The Academy topped a list of 127 local establishments, earning excellent reviews.

It is run by the college’s hospitality and professional cookery students, and offers a real-world, industry-standard experience in a high-quality learning environment. It consistently receives five-star reviews, with recent diners describing it as ‘a restaurant everyone needs to try,’ praising it as ‘fine dining from fine students,’ and celebrating the ‘brilliant tasting menu.’

Operating as a bistro for lunch three days a week, The Academy transforms every Thursday evening into a fine dining experience, serving up a six-course tasting menu designed and prepared by students.

The Academy is based in the atrium at Fife College's Kirkcaldy campus (Pic: Submitted)

From this autumn, it will expand its offerings with the introduction of afternoon teas, allowing students to develop their skills further while providing the local community with an exciting new dining option.

The success of The Academy will also soon be replicated at Fife College’s brand-new Dunfermline City Campus, which is set to open later this year.

The state-of-the-art campus - Scotland’s first Net-Zero-ready tertiary education building - will feature cutting-edge kitchens, a 45-seat public restaurant, and a modern bar area, allowing even more students to learn in an environment designed to mirror top industry standards.

Barry Scott, academic and quality manager for culinary arts, hospitality and events at Fife College, said: “This fantastic achievement belongs to our passionate students and our incredibly talented staff who support them. As a student-run restaurant, The Academy is a shining example of what can happen when creativity, dedication to training, and a genuine love for hospitality come together.

“I’m constantly inspired by the enthusiasm our students bring, not just in the kitchen, but in the way they connect with every guest who walks through our doors. A heartfelt thank you to the hundreds of diners who’ve supported the next generation of hospitality professionals.

“We look forward to seeing even more success during the next academic year as we expand our offerings and open at the new Dunfermline City Campus.”