This three bedroom bungalow in Kinglassie is in move-in condition

The property provides a good level of accommodation and benefits from some recent upgrading including, windows, front doors, roof, sunroom and internal doors, all with fresh decor.

The house has an entrance hallway, with built in cupboard providing storage and access hatch to a partially floor roof space.

The light, bright lounge with feature fireplace leads directly to the dining area, which has patio doors to the sunroom and then to the rear garden.

The fitted kitchen also leads to the rear garden and integrated appliances include, double oven, gas hob, dishwasher and fridge freezer.

The master bedroom has a lovely en-suite shower room and built in wardrobes.

There are two further double bedrooms both with built in wardrobes

The three-piece shower room, has a large walk in shower cubicle with vanity unit for storage .

To the front the garden is mainly stone chipped with a paved walkway.

To the side the there is a mono block driveway providing off street parking for a few cars which lead to the garage which has a laundry area.

The rear garden is fully enclosed, private and paved with fruit tree border, with pears, apples, cooking apples, and plums.

