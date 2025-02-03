Thomas Wallace: the family man who was driving force behind Pettycur Bay Holiday Park

Tributes have been paid to Thomas Wallace, the driving force behind Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn, who passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Wednesday, January 29.

Fondly known as TW, Tommy, Tom, and Tam, he laid the foundations of the business which has grown into one of the largest caravan and holiday parks of its kind in Scotland.

Originally hailed from Kinglassie, Mr Wallace, 84, was very much a family man, a loving husband to Magdelene, dad to Alan and Tommy, and a proud grandfather and great grandfather, as well as a big brother to Alex.

He was extremely proud of the fact that all three generations of his family worked side by side on a daily basis in their family run business which includes Kinghorn Harbour Holiday Park, Leven Beach Holiday Park, and the Old Manor Hotel.

Thomas Wallace was the driving force behind the creation of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn (Pic: Submitted)

Mr and Mrs Wallace, together with their two sons, started their journey at Pettycur Bay which initially accommodated 170 caravans, a shop, and an office. The park now accommodates 600 plus caravans, a leisure and entertainment complex and a hotel. The family celebrated the park’s 40th anniversary last year.

He never forgot his humble beginnings which included working as a joiner and general foreman for Miller Construction. He was heavily involved in the day to day running of the park right up to and including the morning of his passing.

In the days following Mr Wallace’s death the Wallace family have taken much comfort in the condolences and cards that they have received, whilst staff and customers have shared many anecdotes of this larger than life character whose shoes can never be filled.

Mr Wallace’s funeral will take place on Friday, February 14 at Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 1.30pm. Following the service, family and friends are welcome back to Pettycur Bay Holiday Park Images suite. For anyone wishing to pay their respects, but unable to attend the Crematorium, the service will be live streamed in the Waterfront Lounge. Other than at time, the complex will be closed from 12-5pm to allow staff to pay their respects.

The cortege will leave Pettycur Bay at approximately 12.45pm from Wallace View.