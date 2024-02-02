Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ronald and Elaine Muir of Park Cottage, Thornton, celebrated 60 years of marriage on January 18, 2024. Cllr Ross Vettraino presented flowers on behalf of the Council and Col Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant, represented the Fife Lieutenancy.

Ronald was born in Kirkcaldy, Elaine in Leven, and both worked in their families’ businesses.

They first met in 1962 at Kirkcaldy Ice Rink, courted and were engaged within the year. They married on 18 January 1964 at St Johns Church in Leven where Elaine was a Sunday School teacher.

Ronald and Elaine Muir of Thornton celebrated 60 years of marriage in January (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

Elaine and Ronald’s first home was in Mid Street, Kirkcaldy. They moved from there to the brand new Bett houses in Hillcrest Avenue, where their firstborn, Jill, arrived followed two years later by Craig. Soon afterwards they moved to Loughborough Road.

In 1980 the family haulage business had grown and they moved to their first smallholding in Thornton. After 10 years they purchased the Strathore Lodge Hotel, running the haulage company from there.

Both Jill and Craig were married from the hotel where life was full of love and laughter surrounded by all their family and friends. The next generation came along with grandchildren Ellie, Rachel, Charley and Craig.

