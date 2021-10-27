The new hub, which is called The Tribe, is the brainchild of pals Loreen O’Neill, Shelley Paterson, and Nicole Mackay-Greig who want to empower people all in one location.

Taking just four weeks from its inception, the friends have already opened their one-stop-shop in the town’s former Crown Hotel.

The Tribe team, from left to right, Shelley Paterson, Nicole Mackay-Greig, and Loreen O'Neill. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The Tribe offers hairdressing, makeup and beauty services as well as a fashion boutique, with future plans for a cake and coffee cafe.

Loreen, who also owns Lory Lou's Hairdressing in Thornton, said: “The Tribe is a hub where women and men can come to get all of their beauty needs met all under one roof.

“Each of us has a small business with Shelley owning Powder My Nose Beauty, and Nicole owns A Little Bit Luxe, a luxury clothing boutique, so we decided to come together to provide something a little bit different in Thornton – we want to empower people and thought what better way to do it than with a beauty hub!

Makeup and beauty expert, Shelley Paterson. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The group of savvy businesswomen only first discussed the idea of The Tribe four weeks ago - and turned their dream into reality in record time.

"It has all happened very quickly. We were discussing the idea among ourselves and it just happened in the last four weeks,” Loreen said.

"The old hotel had been sitting derelict for quite some time. We’ve had to decorate and spruce the place up, but it is looking really good now.

Hairdressing expert, Loreen O'Neill. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"We’ve had lots of new clients come in already and everyone in Thornton is talking about it – there’s a real buzz around the town!

Loreen adds that the possibilities of The Tribe is endless and that the team are planning several charity events as well as themed nights and packages.

"We are going to hold a Christmas charity event on December 5, as well as girls and ladies nights, and hen and wedding packages.

"There is loads of potential where we can showcase different local hairdressers or makeup artists – the world is our oyster.”

Fashionista, Nicole Mackay-Greig. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

