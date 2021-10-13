Thornton nail technician highly commended in Scottish Beauty Industry Awards finals

A nail technician from Thornton has been highly commended in the finals of the Scottish Beauty Industry Awards for her amazing creations.

By Darren Gibb
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 4:43 pm

Claire Watters, who owns Cutie Patootie Nails, was named runner up at the awards ceremony at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel last weekend.

Claire previously won the award in 2019.

Claire was highly commended at the award ceremony last Sunday.

She said: “It’s nice that a small business like mine has been recognised for its hard work.

