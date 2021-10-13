Thornton nail technician highly commended in Scottish Beauty Industry Awards finals

Claire Watters, who owns Cutie Patootie Nails, was named runner up at the awards ceremony at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel last weekend.

Claire previously won the award in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire was highly commended at the award ceremony last Sunday.

She said: “It’s nice that a small business like mine has been recognised for its hard work.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.