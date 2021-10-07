Claire Watters, who owns Cutie Patootie Nails, is in the running to win Nail Technician of the Year 2021 at the fiercely contested award ceremony to be held at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel this Sunday.

Claire previously won the award in 2019, and as the competition was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she is hoping to bring the trophy back to Fife for the second time.

Claire will be attending the award ceremony this Sunday.

She said: “The awards are very competitive and the people that I’m up against are extremely talented, but I have my fingers crossed that I can win it again.

"In order to make it to the finals my clients have to vote for me and then the next step was to send my portfolio to the judging panel who will then decide the winner.

"There are 10 people in my category and some of the work they do is amazing so it will be pretty close.”

Claire works from a custom nail bar at her home but is looking to set up a shop in Thornton.

"I’m currently looking for a shop in town so I can provide my clients with more beauty treatments, and perhaps hire some extra staff.

"I also want to give opportunities to young people who want to get into the beauty industry by offering them training to learn how to be a nail technician.”

