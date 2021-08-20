Thornton school pals are reunited after 66 years
A group of Thornton school pals were reunited this week after 66 years apart.
It took place on Thursday at the bowling club in the town.
The small get-together was organised for the best buds who have not seen each other since leaving school.
They all started school together in the January 1955 – a staggering 66 years ago!
A lot of water has passed under the Ore Bridge since they were last photographed together, but they have proved that some friendships do indeed last forever.
The evening was organised by Brian Robertson and was a highly successful night.
The group of chums regaled one another with stories long forgotten by most, and a great number of memories were recalled.
Throughout the night many of their colleagues from the year of 55 were remembered, and it is hoped that they can repeat the experience in the not too distant future by adding a few others from the class of 55.