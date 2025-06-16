Thornton's Party in the Park hailed a success

The event was organised by Thornton Community Council and Thornton Hibs.

The Thornton came together recently for the annual Party in the Park.

The event, jointly organised by Thornton Community Council and Thornton Hibs, took place in the village’s Memorial Park on Saturday June 7.

The weather may have been a wee bit unpleasant at time, but there was no doubt that the kids – and the big kids – did not allow it to dampen their spirits.

Immediate feedback from those attending was that everyone had had a ball.

Enjoying a picnic in the park.

Organisers were extremely grateful for the funding provided by the Middle Balbeggie Windfarm which meant that the kids got a free goodie bag and ice cream as well as turns of the inflatables for free.

Tullis Russell Mills Band provided the music to kick off the afternoon before DJ Stuart Gray took over.

Well known local singer Gav Patrick then made a special appearance to entertain the crowd.

Throughout the afternoon there were a host of activities for everyone to enjoy including stalls to browse, races, musical statues and face painting. Afternoon teas were on offer in the pensioners’ hut.