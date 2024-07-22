The kids were enjoying themselves.

The Thornton community came together recently to enjoy an afternoon ‘Party in the Park’.

The event held at the end of last month in Memorial Park was organised by Thornton Community Council and Thornton Hibs.

There were afternoon teas in the pensioners’ hut and on the Hibs’ pitch there were trade stalls, face painting, races, welly boot throwing, musical statues, fancy dress competitions and inflatables.

Everything was free for the kids including a goodie bag and ice cream thanks to the organisers securing funding from the Middle Balbeggie Wind Farm Community Fund in collaboration with Foundation Scotland.

A number of stalls were available for visitors to browse at the fun day which was held last month.

Organisers have thanked all who were involved in making the day such a success including all the traders and businesses who showed their support and those who came along to have some fun.

A spokesperson for the organiser said: “Everyone who attended – approximately 450 – appears to have had a great afternoon and although a bit windy, we enjoyed a warm day with plenty of sunshine.

"We couldn’t have asked for a better venue, with the Hibs’ football park providing a safe and secure enclosed area for kids to play. The day wouldn’t have been possible without all the helpers who assembled.

“It was great to see so many people from our community come together to have some fun. We hope to make this an annual event and would love to hear ideas from people on other things we could consider arranging for our village and increase our sense of community.”