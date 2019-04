Thousands of spectators were out on Saturday afternoon to enjoy Fife’s point-to-point race meeting at Balcormo Mains.

There was not a cloud in the sky, as a bumper crowd watched three pony races and six steeplechases over the course of the afternoon.

Many took advantage of the perfect conditions, bringing along a picnic and relaxing in the sun, while others visited the trade stalls, fun fair and food vendors. And, of course, the punters kept the bookies busy between races.