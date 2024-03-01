Thousands of shells needed to restore East Neuk listed building - this is how you can help

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of dog whelks are needed by Anstruther Improvements Association (AIA) to restore to its former glory the decorated shell wall of a property overlooking the Dreel Burn.

The gable wall was originally elaborately covered with shells by the slater, Alexander Batchelor, who also decorated the well-known Buckie House just across the road. The building is an important part of Anstruther’s heritage, but the wall has been slowly deteriorating over recent years and is currently in a very poor state.

The group requires permission from the owners of the adjoining building to undertake much needed restoration work - but, to date no relatives of the late Mr and Mrs Wallace, who lived there, have come forward. The AIA has asked that anyone with information regarding the property owners get in contact at [email protected].

AIA Trustee Elizabeth Riches in front of the shelled wall, and volunteers at a buckie beach treasure hunt event (Pics: AIA)

Elizabeth Riches, AIA trustee, said: “We need many thousands of small white dogwhelks for our community-led restoration project, an objective which will take some time to achieve. King Charles expressed considerable interest in our local shell-covered buildings while on a visit a few years ago and was particularly pleased that local children were involved in collecting shells for the Buckie House restoration.

“If you can help us in any way, either with information about the Wallaces, or by collecting dogwhelks for us, the AIA would be most grateful."