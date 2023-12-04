A three-bedroom house in Kirkcaldy is set to go to auction with bids starting at just £75,000.

The home in the town’s Sycamore Avenue is described by Auction House Scotland as an “incredible opportunity” as a but to let investment.

The property has a two-car driveway, a floored attic, a three-piece shower room, spacious lounge and a conservatory. More details are here

Mandi Cooper, managing director, of Auction House Scotland, said: ““This appealing opportunity in Kirkcaldy caters to a diverse audience, especially those exploring buy-to-let investments, making it a versatile choice for potential buyers in the area.”

The property goes under the hammer this month (Pic: submitted)