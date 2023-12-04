News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

Three-bedroom Kirkcaldy house at auction with £75,000 starting price

A three-bedroom house in Kirkcaldy is set to go to auction with bids starting at just £75,000.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The home in the town’s Sycamore Avenue is described by Auction House Scotland as an “incredible opportunity” as a but to let investment.

The property has a two-car driveway, a floored attic, a three-piece shower room, spacious lounge and a conservatory. More details are here

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mandi Cooper, managing director, of Auction House Scotland, said: ““This appealing opportunity in Kirkcaldy caters to a diverse audience, especially those exploring buy-to-let investments, making it a versatile choice for potential buyers in the area.”

Most Popular
The property goes under the hammer this month (Pic: submitted)The property goes under the hammer this month (Pic: submitted)
The property goes under the hammer this month (Pic: submitted)

The property will be open to bids at Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction at 2.00pm on Thursday, December as part of an online live stream allowing interested bidders the option to watch and bid online. Telephone and proxy bidding are also available.

Related topics:Kirkcaldy