Three-bedroom Kirkcaldy house at auction with £75,000 starting price
The home in the town’s Sycamore Avenue is described by Auction House Scotland as an “incredible opportunity” as a but to let investment.
The property has a two-car driveway, a floored attic, a three-piece shower room, spacious lounge and a conservatory. More details are here
Mandi Cooper, managing director, of Auction House Scotland, said: ““This appealing opportunity in Kirkcaldy caters to a diverse audience, especially those exploring buy-to-let investments, making it a versatile choice for potential buyers in the area.”
The property will be open to bids at Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction at 2.00pm on Thursday, December as part of an online live stream allowing interested bidders the option to watch and bid online. Telephone and proxy bidding are also available.