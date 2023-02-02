Three eyesore sites that could be developed to transform Kirkcaldy town centre

Two ugly car parks and a boarded up plot of land – three adjacent sites which could be key to transforming Kirkcaldy town centre.

With councillors set to study a report detailing the £2.5m cost of tearing down the Esplanade and Thistle Street multi-storey car parks, the door is opening to what the land could be used for.

They are also speaking to the owners of the Mercat Shopping Centre about what to do with the gap site created by the demolition of the town’s old swimming pool.

These pictures show the buildings as they stand – and pretty they are not.

But, imagine what could go in their place ...

Kirkcaldy's town centre eyesore The Thistle Street car park has been closed, and now sits empty. But the land it occupies could be put to so many better uses for the benefit of the town centre.

Kirkcaldy's town centre eyesore There has been great development all around this building, but the Esplanade multi-storey carpark continues to stand out like a sore thumb.

Kirkcaldy's town centre eyesore A lovely view across the water ... shame about the gap site

Kirkcaldy's town centre eyesore Visual showing gradient and height difference from the Esplanade site to Thistle Street.