News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Two car parks and one gap site - a huge part of our town centre just crying out to be developed and given new life

Three eyesore sites that could be developed to transform Kirkcaldy town centre

Two ugly car parks and a boarded up plot of land – three adjacent sites which could be key to transforming Kirkcaldy town centre.

By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago

With councillors set to study a report detailing the £2.5m cost of tearing down the Esplanade and Thistle Street multi-storey car parks, the door is opening to what the land could be used for.

They are also speaking to the owners of the Mercat Shopping Centre about what to do with the gap site created by the demolition of the town’s old swimming pool.

These pictures show the buildings as they stand – and pretty they are not.

But, imagine what could go in their place ...

1. Kirkcaldy's town centre eyesore

The Thistle Street car park has been closed, and now sits empty. But the land it occupies could be put to so many better uses for the benefit of the town centre.

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales

2. Kirkcaldy's town centre eyesore

There has been great development all around this building, but the Esplanade multi-storey carpark continues to stand out like a sore thumb.

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales

3. Kirkcaldy's town centre eyesore

A lovely view across the water ... shame about the gap site

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales

4. Kirkcaldy's town centre eyesore

Visual showing gradient and height difference from the Esplanade site to Thistle Street.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Kirkcaldy