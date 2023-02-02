Three eyesore sites that could be developed to transform Kirkcaldy town centre
Two ugly car parks and a boarded up plot of land – three adjacent sites which could be key to transforming Kirkcaldy town centre.
With councillors set to study a report detailing the £2.5m cost of tearing down the Esplanade and Thistle Street multi-storey car parks, the door is opening to what the land could be used for.
They are also speaking to the owners of the Mercat Shopping Centre about what to do with the gap site created by the demolition of the town’s old swimming pool.
These pictures show the buildings as they stand – and pretty they are not.
But, imagine what could go in their place ...