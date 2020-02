Three people in Leuchars are celebrating after winning £1000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Main Street neighbours netted the windfall when KY16 0HF was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners.

He said: “I can’t think of a better way to kickstart the weekend. Congratulations to our winners, I’m sure they’ll be celebrating tonight.”