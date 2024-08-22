Three new apprentices set to join the family at ExxonMobil's Mossmorran site

From left, Toby Hamblin, Plant Manager; apprentices Finlay Sutherland, Caleb Meikle and Rhys Davidson; Kyle Aldridge, FEP Maintenance Manager. (Pic: submitted)

Three young people are to start their new careers this month after successfully securing apprenticeships with the ExxonMobil at Mossmorran.

Rhys Davidson, Finlay Sutherland and Caleb Meikle have been recruited to join the Fife Ethylene Plant’s apprenticeship programme. Their training will last four years and will lead to each securing an HNC, SVQ Level III and a Modern Apprenticeship.

Rhys, from Glenrothes, will join as an Apprentice Analyser Technician, Finlay, a former pupil at Levenmouth Academy, as an Apprentice Machinery Technician, and Caleb, from Falkirk, as an Apprentice Instrument Technician.

The trio will initially undertake their training at Forth Valley College on a full-time basis for a year, followed by a further two years of day release mixed with on-site working before a final year at the ExxonMobil plant.

Rhys Davidson, who has just left Glenrothes High, said: “The apprenticeship scheme at FEP is really well regarded and I can’t wait to join the team at ExxonMobil and get hands-on experience in the field.

“I am also looking forward to going to college at Forth Valley and learning the theory side of the programme. I will then be able to spend time on the site and apply my knowledge.”

The apprenticeship scheme, which started upon the opening of FEP in 1985, has seen over 200 apprentices graduate from the programme, with over a third continuing to work at the plant today.

Finlay, Rhys and Caleb were welcomed to the plant last week by Plant Manager, Toby Hamblin and Maintenance Manager, Kyle Aldridge.

Toby Hamblin, plant manager, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Finlay, Rhys and Caleb as our new apprentices as they start their new careers with ExxonMobil.

“At Fife Ethylene Plant we look to recruit the best and brightest and invest in their futures. Many of our team continue to work for us after they complete their training, which is a testament to the commitment and competence we see in our workforce.

“I look forward to seeing our newest recruits around the site once they have completed their initial spell at college.”