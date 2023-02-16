Edward Reid will host the ladies' lunch for Maggie's Fife

The long-established Ladies’ Lunch goes ahead at the Fairmont in St Andrews on Sunday, June 4. Tickets are now on sale and are expected to sell out quickly.

The day will be hosted by Edward Reid, star of Britain’s Got Talent, and guests will enjoy a welcome drink upon arrival, followed by a three-course lunch with a hot drink, sweet and half a bottle of wine per person.

After lunch, they will be enticed onto the dancefloor by the sounds of The Dirty Martinis who will round off the afternoon with a selection from their impressive repertoire of hits.

A limited number of tables remain available.. Tables of 10 are priced at £650 (£65pp) and can be reserved by contacting the Maggie’s fundraising team directly

Alison Allan centre head said: “The Ladies Lunch is our flagship event, and it raised over £33,000 last year.

“It’s always a special occasion, and I can’t wait to welcome everyone on the day. I’m delighted that Smith Anderson have agreed to be our headline sponsor once again and I thank them for helping my team and I deliver the time and expertise that people with cancer and their family and friends need.”

Edward Reid added: “I am looking forward to working with Maggie's in Fife and performing for their fabulous supporters again. Maggie's does amazing work in our communities for people when they have been hit with the diagnosis of cancer.”