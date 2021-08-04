Tickets available for nostalgic steam train trip to Inverness
The Scottish Railway Preservation Society is marking its 60th anniversary with a special steam hauled train to Inverness next month, with tickets still available to buy.
The trip will take place on Saturday, September 4, and Fifers can board at three different stations.
The train will pick up passengers in Fife at Dalgety Bay, Kirkcaldy, and Ladybank, and will take passengers in 1960s luxury along the Highland line and will stop at Aviemore for passengers who wish to travel on the Strathspey Railway.
A new catering team will be serving a fully cooked breakfast on the outer journey and a three-course dinner on the return journey.The SRPS says the trip will offer the opportunity to have a nostalgic day out after months of being in lockdown. There are still some tickets left for this special day away. To book or to find out more telephone 01592 872392 or visit online at www.srpsrailtours.com.
Return fares - standard adult £114, child £85; First class adult £171.