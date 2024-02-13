Tidelines' gig marks return of great live music nights to Adam Smith Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Originally hailing from the Highlands, Tide Lines took their unique, conceptual Elements tour around Scotland in 2023. Audiences can expect a relaxed atmosphere where the songs are presented in a more acoustic and often ambient electronic setting.

The special, stripped-back shows proved such a success that the band are now touring Scotland and England, with two shows scheduled for Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday, May 4. Tickets are on sale now priced at £27.50. They can be purchased online at: https://www.onfife.com/event/regular-music-presents-tide-lines-elements-ah99/

Tide Lines singer Robert Robertson said: “We’ve become accustomed to recording stripped back and acoustic versions of our songs online over the last few years so to tour that kind of material live for the first time last Autumn was amazing. We were quite taken aback by the audience reactions to these shows throughout Scotland so immediately wanted to start planning a second Elements tour – this time heading down South!

“The process of stripping the songs back brings them closer to how they were originally written and often creates a new perspective on them which I think is what makes those shows so different and unique.”

Karen Taylor, OnFife's community events & programme manager, said: "It is great to welcome Tide Lines to the Adam Smith Theatre for their two shows, which are nearly sold out already. Live music is so important in the town and we will look to continue to attract the best musicians to keep us entertained."

The show will mark a return for touring bands at a venue which has hosted many top acts stretching back over the years.

Whilst Tide Lines looks set to sell out their matinee and evening shows, one notable artist struggled on his first outing at the theatre. Billed as “The Human Oddity”, the now legendary David Bowie infamously appeared before fewer than 50 people on the day Space Oddity was released in 1969.