They are shareholders in Nexus Luxury Collection which is set to move into the town’s long-established New Picture House to launch their second T-Squared Social, a premium sports and entertainment gastro pub. The venue - a 90-year old cinema - is just minutes from the Old Course.

T-Squared Social says it “redefines the multi-dimensional dining experience, merging elevated cuisine and craft cocktails” and will include state-of-the-art full swing simulators for golf and other interactive gameplay, duckpin bowling, darts, and premium sports-watching with large format televisions. After undergoing extensive renovations to support its new offerings, the venue will see one of its theatres used to screen theatrical films, live-to-cinema events and marquee TV programming. The cinema will continue to operate as usual ”until further notice.”

T-Squared Social launched its first venture in New York, and wants its St Andrews base to appeal to locals and visitors.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are behind the business bringing its new venture to St Andrews (Pics: Ethan Miller/ Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It said the refurbished triplex theatre will be transformed into “a sleek and sophisticated venue” with upscale lounges, cocktail bars, and restaurants. It will include dining and viewing areas with multiple low and high-top tables; a variety of plush lounge areas; and “an incredible viewing experience to enjoy sporting events around the world.”

Interactive games include duckpin bowling lanes, state-of-the-art Full Swing simulators, and Dartsee dart lanes. Personal touches from Woods and Timberlake will permeate the space, including large-format glossy photographs of Woods on the golf course and Timberlake in concert as well as customised golf bags inscribed with their names; and a selection of branded-merchandise and coasters etched with their signatures.

Christopher Anand, chief executive and managing partner at Nexus Luxury Collection, said: “We are very excited about coming to St. Andrews. Tiger and Justin, along with our executive team and partners, are all passionate about the game of golf and revere St. Andrews. It is an honour to bring this investment and the T-Squared Social experience to the home of golf.”

Woods and Timberlake are no strangers to St. Andrews.

“I have been fortunate enough to enjoy many special moments here at St. Andrews,” said Woods. “We all wanted to bring our T-Squared Social concept here to add to the local community and be a welcoming place for those living in St. Andrews and for visitors alike.”

Timberlake added: “I’ve come to St Andrews many times to play golf. I’m honored to be able to invest in the town and bring our second T-Squared Social here. Our new venue is so much more than a typical sports bar experience – it’s a place you can go to be entertained without sacrificing quality or comfort.”

The deal also marks a whole new era for the long-established cinema which first opened its doors in 1930.

David Morris, managing director of the New Picture House, said: “This unique investment opportunity will secure greater employment opportunities and the long-term future of the venue. We are excited to welcome Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake to St. Andrews.

