Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake forge ahead with sports gastro pub plan for St Andrews as cinema set to close

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The A-listers are shareholders in Nexus Luxury Collection which wants to open its second venture in the university town. It was confirmed this week that the move would mean the end of the long-established cinema, the New Picture House, which has operated since 1930. The owner of the independent cinema confirmed it “cannot continue” as it currently stands, operating at less than 10% occupancy.

The plans to transform the listed building were first revealed four months ago. Nexus Luxury Collection want to launch its T-Squared Social venture in town - they already operate in New York - turning the New Picture House into a premium sports and entertainment gastro pub. The company said it would “redefine the multi-dimensional dining experience, merging elevated cuisine and craft cocktails” and its plans include state-of-the-art full swing simulators for golf and other interactive gameplay, duckpin bowling, darts, and premium sports-watching with large format televisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, the move sparked an immediate outcry in the local community. An online petition to save the cinema has gained more than 11,000 signatures.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are behind the business hoping to transform the historic New Picture House cinema in St Andrews into a sports bar. Picture: Ethan Miller/ Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Despite the fierce backlash, Orbit Communications - speaking on behalf Nexus Luxury - confirmed that plans are still moving forward.

“The New Picture House will be closing its doors as it is running at under 10% occupancy and is no longer viable. Without a serious and timely intervention, a cinema offering will be lost to the town,” a statement said.“Many do not realise that the delivery of this sports and entertainment concept will enable a cinema offering to be maintained in the town and the building retained. Consideration should be made of this, and also the likely alternative uses as student or residential accommodation.”

The statement continued: “The project team is currently working towards the delivery of a planning application, but in the meantime will be undertaking further activity to provide the community with further details of the proposed offering. A planning application will be submitted in due course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking for the cinema, Mr Morris released a similar statement, reiterating that the “intervention by T-Squared” allows the cinema offering and the building to be retained for the town.

“The majority of cinemas are experiencing a financial crisis, and we have been hit by a perfect storm of factors, impacting our ability to continue to trade,” Mr Morris explained.

Box office admissions in the UK, Mr Morris claims, are still down 30% when compared to 2019. A cost of living crisis, rising energy prices, the impact of streaming services, and a reduction of successful independent and Hollywood films are all taking a toll on New Picture House.

“There is now speculation that the 2024 global box office could be more than £1.5 billion less than 2023,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the local community has hit back at the proposed development via an online petition which stated: “The New Picture House isn't just any cinema; it's the heart and soul of St Andrews. As the only cinema in our town, it holds a special place in the hearts of all who call this beautiful place home. It is not just a cinema; it is a sanctuary of memories, a place where our diverse community comes together to share in the joy of film and culture,” the online petition stated.

“The proposed transformation into a luxury sports bar is deeply alarming. Under these plans, the cinema will be reduced to a single screen, overshadowed by golf simulators and cocktail bars that cater predominantly to wealthy tourists. Such a development is out of touch with the needs and desires of the local community and the student population. It threatens to marginalise the very people who have nurtured and sustained the New Picture House for generations.”

That petition has been signed and supported by more than 11,000 people. However, it’s not been enough to stop the plans from progressing.

According to the company’s PR spokesperson, the local planning authority should still expect to see a full planning application come forward sometime this year.

Woods and Timberlake are no strangers to St. Andrews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been fortunate enough to enjoy many special moments here at St. Andrews,” said Woods. “We all wanted to bring our T-Squared Social concept here to add to the local community and be a welcoming place for those living in St. Andrews and for visitors alike.”