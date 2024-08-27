Tiger Woods & Justin Timberlake unveil timetable for launch of social hub at historic St Andrews cinema

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A US-based entertainment chain backed by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake is set to start work transforming a cinema in St Andrews into a major social hub before the end of the year.

The doors to the new venture, which will offer dining, screen live sport and show movies, could open as early as next summer.

The project is being led by T-Squared Social, which already operates in New York, and has won over local support after an initial backlash to its plans to transform the A-listed New Picture House which has been part of the university town for 94 years. It said the major changes would safeguard its future with two of its three screens, including the main auditorium, retained as part of the cinema offering.

Backed by Timberlake and Woods, T-Squared Social’s proposals will establish the New Picture House as “a social hub for St Andrews” with improvements made to the seating and technology to improve the viewing experience. Current seating in Cinema 2 will be replaced with comfortable seat groupings, allowing people to socialise, with an area for electronic darts.

A glimpse inside the new look cinema unveiled by T-Squared Social whose shareholders include Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods. (Pics: Ronald Martinez, Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The main auditorium will retain its large screen, and still show films - and as a multi-functional space it will include a range of sports simulators including golf, rugby, lacrosse and football. The seating – it has capacity for an audience of over 300 will be entirely flexible, allowing it to change depending on the use of the auditorium on a day-to-day basis. The developer said the character of the auditorium is also being protected with existing ceiling, walls and stage features retained.

Ahead of the work getting underway the cinema will close in mid-September, re-opening in time for the summer season in 2025. This week, T-Squared Social was granted its operator’s alcohol licence by Fife Council, and it is now looking ahead to beginning work on the cinema. Much of the New Picture House will remain the same with any renovations and enhancements made to the interior, not the exterior, preserving and celebrating the building, including the name above the door.

Christopher Anand, managing partner for T-Squared Social said: “We are delighted to be announcing our intention to commence works later this year on this exciting new entertainment concept, including the cinema. It will ensure that a cinema offering can remain in the town for this and for generations to come.

“As we progress with the construction works, we look forward to continuing to engage with the local community and Council on our ongoing activity.”

The latest update was also welcomed by David Morris, managing director of New Picture House, who will stay and manage the transition to the new venture.

He commented: “I am delighted to be personally working with T-Squared Social to support the transition of the business to the new venture. While inevitably the cinema has had to close to make way for the forthcoming renovation, this is an exciting time for both the cinema and for St Andrews, and I cannot wait to open the doors of this new entertainment offering to the community, ensuring the continuation of an economically viable cinema for the town.”