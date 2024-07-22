Time running out on fundraising effort for community bonfire and fireworks event in Levenmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are just days left to raise funds to ensure a community event can go ahead in Buckhaven later this year.

Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council is currently fundraising in a bid to raise enough cash to host its annual bonfire and fireworks display for the local communities for Bonfire Night.

The group are looking to raise £9000 to host the event, which proved a huge success last year.

However time is running out for their online fundraising page and the August deadline they set for reaching the target to avoid a last minute rush.

Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council are trying to raise £9000 by August to ensure their community bonfire and fireworks event can go ahead in November. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

On the community council’s GoFundMe page for the project, they said: “Last year, you helped us pull this off at the last minute. We do not want to find ourselves in that position again so we are here once more asking for your help.

"This well attended event costs thousands to put on but also brings joys to all who attend. We at the Buckhaven Community Council are happy to pull everything together once more, but we need to secure the monies needed sooner rather than later so we can effectively plan.

"Last year’s event was attended by an estimated 12,000 people so if we had £1 a head we would be able to put this on and some.”

With less than two weeks’ to go until their August deadline, the community council has to date raised £1225 of its £9000 target and has said it is has been “exploring alternative funding opportunities”. However, it’s feared that if the money cannot be raised by August the popular event will need to be cancelled this year.

Donations can be made to the fundraising page at www.gofundme.com/f/buckhaven-and-denbeath-bonfire