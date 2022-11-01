Timelapse drone video unveiled of new Kirkcaldy Glen Albyn homes development

The JR Group say the Glen Albyn area, near Wester Bogie Road, now has the 18th timber kit erected for the 49 new homes planned.

The framework is the first milestone for the project, which marks the first time the JR Group has worked with Fife Housing Group and create a collection of two-and-three-bedroom affordable homes, comprising of two-storey houses and single-storey cottages.

The completion of timber kits will permit internal works to progress at the site, allowing bricklayers to carry out work ahead of scaffolds and external plot work commencing in the gardens and driveways at each home. The works are due to be completed in early 2023.

The Glen Albyn development in Kirkcaldy

Andrew Dallas, Projects Director of The JR Group, said: “It is great to see real progress being made at this landmark development in Fife. The erection of the timber frame gives real shape for the project and shows how far we have come in the delivery of the project since we started work.”

Nicki Donaldson, Chief Executive of Fife Housing Group, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with The JR Group to deliver these gold-standard homes in the local community and the timelapse video we’ve created really illustrates how much progress has already been made on-site.