Filming has already begun on Timewarp 1315, which Shaun Davidson says is a mix of Hot Tub Time Machine, Braveheart, and Rambo – which promises not to take itself too seriously.

Shaun said: “It’s four lads who go camping for a birthday trip, and after indulging in a lot of alcohol, some contaminated Buckfast, magic mushrooms, they run into an electromagnetic thunder storm and wake up in 1315.

"From there it’s a fight for survival, in an actual race against time.”

Shaun raised a few eyebrows when he posed for some poster photos in Kirkcaldy's Oriel woods.

Shaun, who has already worked on the set of Dick Dynamite 1944 with his brother Robbie, says he was inspired by other Scottish filmmakers to finally realise his dream.

“I’ve wanted to make movies since much younger, but I just thought now is the time. Until now I’d done a lot of work on music videos and shorter productions, but I’ve learned so much from working on Dick Dynamite.

“I was inspired by filmmakers like Robbie, Ian Gordon, and John McPhail, and I’ve realised that anything is possible with filmmaking now.”

He added that inspiration also came from a local Fife landmark.

“I was having a walk up Maspie Den at Falkland, it’s just amazing, with the hills and waterfalls. I just thought ‘;this place deserves to have a film made about it’.

"It started as a story about a group going camping and it’s just grown arms and legs from there.”

Some shoots have already taken place, with a few surprising reactions from passers-by.

Shaun said: “It’s written by and starring myself, and I’ve got the help from some of the Dick dynamite crew.

“We did a shoot up Oriel woods where I was dressed in a kilt and painted in blue Pictish paint with various scars and blood as well.

“You had dog walkers and people strolling past and wondering what the hell was going on. We just joked and said we were making a ‘blue movie’.

“But one guy even went home and brought back his wife just to prove to her that he really had seen a blue man in the woods.”

A number of organisations have already pitched in to help, and the project is now well underway.

“It’s going really well,” said Shaun. “I know it’ll be a long process, but I’m hoping to have everything finished by next year.

"Ever since advertising the idea on Facebook, things have been naturally happening – I had a guy get in touch from Combat International, who are actors and fight specialists that have worked on a load of Hollywood productions.

“We're hoping to film at the Medieval village at Duncarron soon.

"I have to say a big thanks to Revolution Barbershop in Kirkcaldy who are giving some of the cast free haircuts. Also to C Campbell jewellers in Dunfermline, who are interested in building props for the film, as are Public Image in Kirkcaldy, and also thanks to Craig Simpson photography for the amazing picture.”

If anyone wants to get involved in making Timewarp 1315, to act or help out, get in touch via the Facebook page.

