Tiny Wemyss Ware cats donated to help green charity’s River Eden projects

A dozen tiny Wemyss Ware cats have been dominated to a green charity in Fife to help raise funds for key projects.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 1st May 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 13:22 BST

They have been given to Sustainable Cupar which is fundraising for planting and restoration projects along the town’s river Eden and its tributary streams such as Ceres burn.Griselda Hill has painted some of the native flowering plants which grow along the banks of the River Eden onto the cats she has donated. The reverse of each cat also has Sustainable Cupar’s logo and ‘River Eden’ written up the tail.

The cats were received by Sustainable Cupar members at their recent AGM.

Rivers have lost many of their native plants and animals over the years. Sustainable Cupar is working to restore conditions favourable to this wildlife, including the water crow foot which once grew abundantly in the Eden.

Griselda Hill donated twelve individualised little Wemyss Ware cats to Sarah Davidson, Chair of Sustainable Cupar,
Griselda Hill donated twelve individualised little Wemyss Ware cats to arah Davidson, Chair of Sustainable Cupar,
It is leading the River Eden Source-to-Sea Sustainability Partnership (RESSSP) that promotes the biodiversity of the river.

