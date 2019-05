TK Maxx in the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy, has handed over a donation of £1000 to members of the Linktown Youth Club.

It will be used to put on a free community fun day in the Philp Hall on June 8 from 12-4pm.

The event will include a bouncy castle, face painting, bagpipes, games, burgers and hot dogs and other fun activities – all completely free.

“We want to thank TK Maxx for their kind donation,” said Lizzie Halstead, youth club volunteer.