Tom Holland joins Hollywood stars on red carpet at St Andrews film festival

The star of the hit Spiderman movies was joined by his actor brother Harry as well as acclaimed director Steven Soderbergh, Joe and Anthony Russo, and composer at Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews.

Almost 2000 people attended the events and workshops held across three days as some of the most creative and innovative people working in the entertainment industries came together with audiences in the Fife university town to explore the different ways that we tell stories.

The final day saw an unforgettable celebration of creativity with legendary two-time Academy Award nominated American composer and conductor Alan Silvestri as he shared insights into his decades-long career and discussed how he collaborates with top filmmakers and musicians. This once in a lifetime event also saw audiences enraptured by selected scenes from his iconic films and Silvestri’s music, played by a 38 piece student and professional orchestra at the University of St Andrews’ stunning new Laidlaw Music Centre.

Joe Russo, Tom Holland, Harry Holland, and Anthony Russo attends the Opening Night of the Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews (Pic Euan Cherry/Getty Images for University of St Andrews)

Produced by the Byre Theatre in St Andrews, which is only in its third year, the festival enticed new audiences to choose quality film experiences in the Fife town, with 22% of all paid attendees coming to the Byre for the first time.

Audiences enjoyed films produced by 11 different countries including Nigeria, Scotland, Estonia, Iceland, Ireland, Germany, Iran and Poland and encountered guests from many of those countries representing the film industry from the most high-profile figures to filmmakers just beginning to make an impact.

Of those who provided their age, 10% of all bookers were aged between 18 and 25, a demographic usually classed as ‘hard to reach’ for arts and culture organisations. People from Fife accounted for nearly half of all bookings with the rest of the Sands audience coming from the length and breadth of the country, from the Highlands of Scotland in the north to Surrey in the south.

Ania Trzebiatowska, festival director: “Sands is all about connecting people who share a love for film. And it feels like this boutique and unique, three-day event is growing and developing into a very fine, young festival which Scotland can be very proud of.

Alan Silvestri conducts the 38-piece St Andrews Chamber Orchestra (Pic: Euan Cherry/Getty Images for University of St Andrews)

“Sands 24 brought us so many magical moments but, for me, it's all about the mix – the highest profile names in this industry have been rubbing shoulders with emerging talent and they’ve all been so generous in sharing their time and wisdom with the people of St Andrews and beyond. Including lots and lots of students, many of whom have curated events and volunteered their services to contribute to this year’s amazing success. I’m already planning for Sands 25!”