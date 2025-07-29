St Andrews Men’s Shed has scooped a top award.

The group was named the east coast (north) regional winner in the Scottish Men’s Shed of the Year Awards 2025. The competition was run by the Scottish Men’s Sheds Association (SMSA) – Scotland’s largest member-led men’s health and wellbeing charity.

The recognition came as the St Andrews group reached a major milestone, completing the transformation of a once-empty site at Craigtoun Country Park into a purpose-built shed filled with opportunity, community spirit, and vision for the future.

Open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9.30am to 1.00pm, it boasts a fully functional workshop, social spaces, accessible facilities, gardens, and a developing orchard -all driven by its growing membership.

Members of St Andrews Men's Shed with Willie Rennie MSP (Pic: Submitted)

Adrian Snowball SAMS, said: “We recently celebrated receiving the final sign-off from Fife Council. It’s the culmination of two years of hard work, friendship, and determination, and it’s all been made possible thanks to our members and the overwhelming support of the wider community.”

The former steel bar, donated by Scott Wallace Homes, is now a vibrant hub, thanks to the hands-on efforts of members with diverse skills and a shared sense of purpose. Members have not only helped with the construction, but also with developing garden allotments, installing a polytunnel, fitting out the crew room, and preparing the workshop machinery.

SAMS has also benefited from incredible community and industry backing. Morrison Construction installed the site’s sewer connection and Sustainable Urban Drainage System, while Henderson Fabrication crafted fencing and gates to secure the premises. The group also received fire safety training from an ex-firefighter, and continues to support local causes like Friends of Craigtoun.

“Progress has been nothing short of outstanding,” Adrian added. “We have such an amazing bunch of lads, and we couldn’t have got here without the leadership of our former Chair, Henry Paul.”

With its new home now secured for at least the next two decades, the shed is poised to serve current and future generations in St Andrews. Visitors are welcome by arrangement, and the group continues to welcome new members and supporters.

Jason Schroeder, chief executive of SMSA, said: “St Andrews Men’s Shed is a model of vision, perseverance, and community impact. Their journey to a thriving, purpose-built Shed shows what can be achieved when a group of like-minded individuals come together for the greater good. They absolutely deserve this regional title.”

Each of the five regional winners goes forward to the SMSA Board of Trustees which will decide on the top three going forward as finalists and to be voted upon by individual members for the prestigious national title.

The announcement will be made later this year at the SMSA’s annual general meeting at Perth & Kinross Council Chambers and Civic Hall on Friday, October 3.

The fourth and fifth placed sheds receive their regional title in addition to a certificate and £250 towards running costs from the SMSA. The three finalist sheds will also receive a regional title, large trophy, certificate and an array of prizes and funds from the SMSA