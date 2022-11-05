Thomas Haywood (51) was named Aerial Photographer Specialist of the Year at the Corporate LiveWire Scotland Prestige Awards 2022.

The event, which took place at Norton House Hotel, Edinburgh, celebrated businesses and individuals who consistently offer excellent products and services.

Thomas, who recently moved to Dunfermline from Edinburgh with his partner, Mart, said he’d actually forgotten all about the award nomination when he received a phone call out of the blue in July telling him that he’d won.

Thomas Haywood triumphed at the Corporate LiveWire Scotland Prestige Awards 2022

He said: “I was absolutely gobsmacked. In one respect it’s nice to crow about, but in another I’ve been quite humble, and mainly kept it to myself until now. It’s very nice to know that my photography is appreciated, because when I first started up I didn’t think much of it.”

Thomas has made himself well-known for his tenacity and can-do, team player attitude; from producing high quality images and film of £3.5 million properties, to sports adventure photography, and flying his drone on a film set in the Isle of Skye!