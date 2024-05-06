These are the most popular dogs breeds according to the Kennel Club.These are the most popular dogs breeds according to the Kennel Club.
Top Dogs 2024: Here are the 13 most popular breeds of loving dog - including the adorable Labrador Retriever 🐶

With dog ownership rocketing, here are the lovable pups that have been most sought after across the UK.
By David Hepburn
Published 8th Jul 2021, 14:47 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 11:58 BST

Many of us have welcomed new four-legged family members over the last few years, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels.

While there are a huge range of diverse breeds across the country, some are a rarer sight in parks than others according to the research by outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Millets.

Just a single Azawakh was registered with the Kennel Club, while less than 300 new Deerhounds, King Charles Spaniels or Cardigan Welsh Corgis were registered, meaning they are now considered ‘vulnerable’.

But others have seen their popularity soar – here are the top 13 most popular breeds.

Was your pet crowned top dog?

After taking the title of most popular dog in 2019, the French Bulldog drops to second place after a slight decrease in registrations.

1. French Bulldog

After taking the title of most popular dog in 2019, the French Bulldog drops to second place after a slight decrease in registrations. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The new top dog is the Labrador Retriever, which has seen its popularity increase by 13 per cent over lockdown. Labradors were originally imported into the UK from Canada.

2. Labrador Retriever

The new top dog is the Labrador Retriever, which has seen its popularity increase by 13 per cent over lockdown. Labradors were originally imported into the UK from Canada. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The third most popular dog in Britain is the Cocker Spaniel - which can actually be one of two distinct breeds, the American Cocker Spaniel or the English Cocker Spaniel.

3. Cocker Spaniel

The third most popular dog in Britain is the Cocker Spaniel - which can actually be one of two distinct breeds, the American Cocker Spaniel or the English Cocker Spaniel. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Breaking into the top five is the Miniature Smooth Haired Dachshund, which has enjoyed a 24 per cent rise in registration numbers in just a single year. there are now five times as many of the cute sausage dogs as there were a decade ago.

4. Dachshund

Breaking into the top five is the Miniature Smooth Haired Dachshund, which has enjoyed a 24 per cent rise in registration numbers in just a single year. there are now five times as many of the cute sausage dogs as there were a decade ago. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

