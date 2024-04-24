Top Fife muralist set to lead Adam Smith Theatre mural workshop

Anyone interested in exploring their creativity in the medium can take part in a mural workshop being held at the Adam Smith Theatre by a top Fife muralist.
By Callum McCormack
Published 24th Apr 2024, 11:01 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 11:01 BST
Local illustrator Lauren Morsley will host the hands-on workshop in the Kirkcaldy theatre’s design studio on Saturday, at 11.00am.

Priced at £20, itwill allow people to learn more about the mural industry and the work that goes into installing art in public spaces. There will then be an opportunity to design your own compositions and templates.

The workshop is for those who have an interest in the medium across the skill spectrum, from beginner to seasoned designer. You can buy tickets at: https://www.onfife.com/event/design-suite-workshop-mural-making-ds03/

Lauren Morsley, who will lead the workshop, has created the colourful mural in the Adam Smith Theatre's design suite (Pic: OnFife)

Lauren has produced commissioned work for a number of clients across the UK including the British Council, The Body Shop, The Skinny Magazine, V&A Dundee, and even the Adam Smith Theatre itself. She also makes and sells prints and products, full of wiggly armed and long-legged characters.

