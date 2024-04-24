Top Fife muralist set to lead Adam Smith Theatre mural workshop
Local illustrator Lauren Morsley will host the hands-on workshop in the Kirkcaldy theatre’s design studio on Saturday, at 11.00am.
Priced at £20, itwill allow people to learn more about the mural industry and the work that goes into installing art in public spaces. There will then be an opportunity to design your own compositions and templates.
The workshop is for those who have an interest in the medium across the skill spectrum, from beginner to seasoned designer. You can buy tickets at: https://www.onfife.com/event/design-suite-workshop-mural-making-ds03/
Lauren has produced commissioned work for a number of clients across the UK including the British Council, The Body Shop, The Skinny Magazine, V&A Dundee, and even the Adam Smith Theatre itself. She also makes and sells prints and products, full of wiggly armed and long-legged characters.
