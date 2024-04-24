Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local illustrator Lauren Morsley will host the hands-on workshop in the Kirkcaldy theatre’s design studio on Saturday, at 11.00am.

Priced at £20, itwill allow people to learn more about the mural industry and the work that goes into installing art in public spaces. There will then be an opportunity to design your own compositions and templates.

The workshop is for those who have an interest in the medium across the skill spectrum, from beginner to seasoned designer. You can buy tickets at: https://www.onfife.com/event/design-suite-workshop-mural-making-ds03/

Lauren Morsley, who will lead the workshop, has created the colourful mural in the Adam Smith Theatre's design suite (Pic: OnFife)