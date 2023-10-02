Top-up taps in Fife dispense over 18,000 litres of water to keep Fifers hydrated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fifers filled up almost 15,000 water bottles and consumed 18,885 litres of water. The busiest point was in Falkland which dispensed some 8,000 litres, to take 38th spot in a Scottish wide survey on their use between from May to August.

St Andrews which served up 3,994 litres, and Burntisland with 3,582 litres. Dunfermline was the least used tap in Fife with 3,330 litres dispensed. A planning application has been lodged to add a top-up tap to Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

cottish Water recently installed its landmark 100th top up tap in the shadow of the Kelpies in Falkirk. Since launching the initiative in 2018, some 100 taps collectively have topped up the equivalent of nearly six million single use plastic bottles.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top up tap on Burntisland Links (Pic: Scottish Water)