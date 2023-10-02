Top-up taps in Fife dispense over 18,000 litres of water to keep Fifers hydrated
Fifers filled up almost 15,000 water bottles and consumed 18,885 litres of water. The busiest point was in Falkland which dispensed some 8,000 litres, to take 38th spot in a Scottish wide survey on their use between from May to August.
St Andrews which served up 3,994 litres, and Burntisland with 3,582 litres. Dunfermline was the least used tap in Fife with 3,330 litres dispensed. A planning application has been lodged to add a top-up tap to Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade.
cottish Water recently installed its landmark 100th top up tap in the shadow of the Kelpies in Falkirk. Since launching the initiative in 2018, some 100 taps collectively have topped up the equivalent of nearly six million single use plastic bottles.
Brian Lironi, director of corporate affairs, said: “There couldn’t be many better reasons for carrying a refillable water bottle and topping up when you’re out and about – it’s good for your health, good for your pocket and good for the planet.”