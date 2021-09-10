It was staged in memory of Charlie Clark from Methil.

The event was organised by good friend Jeff Wardlaw who wanted to ensure that he wouldn’t be forgotten.

He approached Charlie’s son Mark and suggested the idea.

Winner Jamie Clark with Charlies sister Kitty

Jeff said: “Charlie was a well known character on the local dart scene.

"He almost single handedly ran the local East Fife Darts League for years he also helped run a local quiz league on a Sunday night which involved playing darts too.

"Charlie also had a wee bit of stardom during his life with appearances on the TV quiz show Bullseye and the game show Strike It Lucky.

“Towards the end of Charlie’s life he was keen to help local dart players and also local kids in their search for darting and sporting glory by sponsoring them to help fund trips.

"He also sponsored local dart tournaments and exhibitions, which, in return the people he donated to repaid his generosity by supporting this charity tournament which boosted the funds for cancer research.

“He did so much to help local youngsters, so I decided after Charlie passed away he deserved to be remembered.

"With us being in lockdown due to the pandemic, the only option was an online darts competition - I was overwhelmed by the response we even had a couple of entrants from England.

There was 42 entries in the competition which was played online.

The event raised £430 for a charity chosen by Charlie’s son Mark.

Sky then donated £300 to the charity after a family member who is employed with them made an approach to see of they would help.

This brought the total raised to a remarkable £730.

Charlies sister, Kitty, donated the trophy which will now be played for annually at Methilhill Bowling Club on the last Saturday of January.

Jeff added: “I would like to thank all the entrants and sponsors in addition to all who donated towards a great and very worthy cause in memory of a kind and thoughtful gentleman, who did so much for the youth of Methil during his lifetime.

"It is a wonderful achievement to leave a lasting legacy.”

