Tours and memorabilia on show as Balwearie High School marks 60th anniversary

A Kirkcaldy school is opening its doors to former pupils and staff as it marks its 60th anniversary.

The landmark celebrations will allow guests at two open evenings to take a nostalgic trip back long the corridors as well as sharing their memories of their time there.

The school opened in November 1964, and will mark the end of this term with the anniversary celebrations on Tuesday December 17 (4.30-7:00pm) and Wednesday 18th (4.30-6.30pm). Guests staff can enjoy a tour, see some archival objects and photographs, and also share their memories. To find our more please email [email protected]

There will also be the opportunity to share your recollections on camera to be edited into a short film - or pen your anecdotes from your time at Balwearie.

Balwearie High School celebrates its 60th anniversary this month (Pics: Fife Free Press)

During that week, current pupils will also enjoy some 60th-themed activities in some to get an insight into the school's history and how things have changed since 1964.

When Balwearie opened on November 16m 1964, it was seen at the time, in terms of design and approach, as quite cutting edge. The building is listed, as the architecture is quite unique and was influenced by the Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier.

The school website www.balweariehigh.co.uk/60th-Anniversary/ has links to a couple of very short films, one from its opening and one of the architect Gavin Mconnell, which was made for the 50th anniversary. Visitors can also see the logo design for the 60th celebrations which was created by current S6 pupil, Imogen Hayes.

