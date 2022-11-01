Tours return to see behind scenes at Amazon fulfilment centre in Fife

The building on the M90 is the size of some 17 football pitches and is gearing up for its busy festive period.

The tours take people behind the scenes to see the cutting edge technology which goes into packaging and distributing goods across the UK and beyond.

George Fleming, tour leader, said: “With tours moving to virtual during the pandemic, when I found out we were starting in-person tours again it was like getting a new job.

George Fleming tour leader at Amazon.

“I was excited and overjoyed to be welcoming guests back into our fulfilment centre in Dunfermline. Seeing people’s reactions not only after the tour but during the tour makes me feel proud. I really enjoy amazing our guests by showing our fantastic employees working with modern technology to fulfil our promise of delivering to customers.”

The tours last an hour.

Jamie Strain, general manager Amazon Dunfermline, said: “In-person tours were paused when the pandemic hit and we are thrilled to invite the public back into our fulfilment centre, and meet the people helping us get ready for the fast-approaching festive season,” said Jamie Strain. “When we open our doors, it helps educate people on what we do and how we do it.

