Trading standards probe as Fife customers ‘left out of pocket’ by collapse of shed firm

Trading standards officers in Fife are investigating claims customers have been left out of pocket after the collapse of a Glenrothes company.

Central Fife Sheds Ltd stopped trading and went into liquidation on October 16, with the appointment of Begbies Traynor as official liquidator.

Fife Council’s trading standards team said “many customers” have reported being left out of pocket after paying money in full to the company for goods which have not been supplied, following prolonged delays.

The company was formed in 2017 and operated out of premises in Faraday Road in the town. Its registered address was at Andor House, Pentland Park, in the town.

Its website said it was “dedicated to providing clients with a professional, friendly, personal service, offering a comprehensive range of quality timber buildings, from traditional garden sheds, summer houses, playhouses, garden storage and bespoke buildings.”

A notice on The Gazette - the official public record - stated that at a general meeting held at its premises on October 16, a resolution was passed that the company be wound up voluntarily and that Kevin Mapstone and Kenneth Robert Craig, both of Aberdeen-based Begbies Traynor (Central) appointed as Trading standards have issued advice to customers following the business’ move into liquidation.Joint Liquidators, and said if anyone has paid by debit card or credit card, they may still have a right to seek a refund from their bank/card provider.

Dawn Adamson, trading standards service manager, said: “Consumers put their trust in a business and are entitled to expect that they receive what they pay for. When a Limited company ceases trading in this manner, the financial impact on its customers, who have paid over their hard-earned money in good faith, is significant.

"Where possible, I would urge consumers to pay by credit card for goods and services costing over £100, as additional statutory protection is provided under Section 75 of The Consumer Credit Act 1974. Paying by debit card offer less protection, but you might still be able to claim a refund through a process called ‘Chargeback’. Be wary of companies who ask for full cash payments months in advance of a proposed delivery or supply date.”

The joint liquidators are acting on behalf of the company’s creditors and are in the process of undertaking an initial review of the company’s affairs. As the liquidation is at an early stage, investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Begbies Traynor said: “Creditors who believe they have a claim against the company are invited to contact the joint liquidators in order to register their interest. Customers who have made payments for sheds or other goods by credit or debit card are advised to contact their card provider as they may be eligible for a refund through their bank.”

Calls to Central Fife Sheds’ phone number simply carried a recorded message asking you to hold.