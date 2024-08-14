Traditional Lammas Fair in St Andrews draws to a close for another year
The fun fair once again took over streets in the centre of the town for five days for the annual tradition.
However, it’s all over for another year after the popular event drew to a close yesterday (Tuesday).
There were fairground rides and stalls a plenty for the whole family to enjoy from Friday onwards in what is thought to be Scotland’s oldest street fair.
And there was something for everyone with thrill seekers enjoying the larger fairground attractions – with a lot of screaming – and many rides for younger ones to enjoy.
The fair’s arrival in town meant the closure of a number of roads in the town centre including Market Street, Church Street and South Street, with some of these closures remaining in place until later today (Wednesday) as the clean up operation takes place.
