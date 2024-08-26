Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Glenrothes based developer has been shortlisted for two awards.

Easy Living Homes, the private housebuilding division of construction company, Easy Living Developments, is nominated in The Herald Property Awards for Scotland 2024 on its very first time of entering.

It is shortlisted for ‘Best Regeneration Project (Residential)’ for its work on the transforming the old B-listed mansion house at Forth Park Hospital in Kirkcaldy into new flats, and up for ‘Development of the Year’ for its Castle Gait homes in East Wemyss where, such has been its popularity with home hunters that only a handful of properties out of 100 plots are currently left for sale.

Keith Davidson, chief executive, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have achieved not one, but two, prestigious shortlisting’s in our first very time of entering.

Keith Davidson with the Forth Park mansion house in the background (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“We were confident that we had a very strong offering across both of these developments, as they certainly have the attention to detail, the finishing, and the sustainable innovations, that the industry are looking to commend at the moment. It was my pleasure to show the judges around the developments in July. We found them extremely engaging and well informed on what these awards are looking to promote.”

He added: “It’s only when you pit your developments up against the best of the best, and against many housebuilders that are significantly larger than us, in terms of numbers of properties built each year, that you find out if you are achieving a real level of excellence.

“Obviously we would love to win. Both Castle Gait and Forth Park Residences really stand out from the crowd in what we have achieved there - but even if we don’t on this occasion, attending the awards night will be a fantastic networking experience, plus a chance for key members of our hard-working team to enjoy a night out together,” he said.

Easy Living Homes has its own in-house technical team who handle designing the company’s extensive portfolio of homes, particularly its bungalows.

Its Kings Meadow development at Coaltown of Balgonie is currently ticking all the ‘green’ boxes as one of the first entirely gas free modern developments in Scotland, served instead by an energy efficient ambient ground source heat energy system.