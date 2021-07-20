Transformed building in Fife village wins architecture prize

It forms part of the Eden Campus. Pic: University of St Andrews.

Walter Bower House, named after Scottish medieval historian Walter Bower, who trained at the university in the 15th century, received the award for the Architecture: Re-use category.

The building was created out of several former paper mill buildings which formed part of the old Curtis Fine Papers on the Guardbridge site, which spans approximately 15 hectares of land now known as the Eden Campus.

The renovations were completed earlier this year and brought together all the university’s professional services for the first time.

Andy Walsh, head of development (Technical and Commercial) in the Estates department, said: “It is fantastic to receive this recognition of design quality, particularly in the building re-use category.

“The BREEAM Excellent rating also demonstrates the sustainable approach taken to completely refurbish these buildings and make them modern, flexible and fit for purpose.”

Walter Bower House is the second building to be brought back to use following the construction of an Energy Centre in 2017.

Walter Bower House offers a double height entrance reception, approximately 7000 square metres of open plan office space, flexible meeting space, a gym, library storage, a café and conference facilities.