Tree planted at charity's Fife headquarters as part of The Queen's Green Canopy

The Lord-Lieutenant of Fife, Robert Balfour, visited International Fire and Rescue Association HQ in Thornton to plant one of The Queen's Green Canopy Trees. He's joined in planting the tree by David Kay, chair of IFRA and watched by IFRA members. Picture: David Wardle.

One of only two trees in the scheme to be gifted to organisations in Fife, the tree has been planted outside the Thornton headquarters of the International Fire and Rescue Association (IFRA).

The charity, which helps emergency services in countries affected by war or civil unrest by providing vehicles, equipment and training to ensure they can continue saving lives, marked its 20th anniversary in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a nationwide initiative that was created to mark the late Queen’s platinum jubilee and it has seen more than a million trees planted across the country in her name.

Lord Lieutenant of Fife Robert Balfour and David Kay, chairman of IFRA, planted the young tree with members of the charity looking on.

Mr Kay said: “It was a great honour for our charity to be selected to receive this tree.