Tree planting project launched to improve Buckhaven land
Two days of action on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28 between 10.00am and 2.00pm will see the Bat’s Wood charity plant trees and protect them with fedge, the cross between a fence and a hedge is an alternative to using plastic tree guards. The event will also see Rob Eaves of Auldgate Willow provide expert instruction on the Saturday.
The activity is part of the Volunteering Matters’ Action Earth campaign. Around 135 projects were supported in Scotland in 2023, with grants of up to £250 made available to groups around the country who sought to make a difference through practical environmental projects. Funding for the project is provided by NatureScot, Scotand’s nature agency. They work to enhance Scotland’s natural environment and to inspire people to care more about it.
Duncan Zuill, who is co-ordinating the Bat’s Wood project, wants to see as many people as possible come along to help their activity.
He said: “Everybody can get involved in their local outdoor spaces. They are a shared resource and a shared responsibility. From the smallest individual action to a national campaign, every contribution helps! Volunteering Matters’ Action Earth grants are designed to help groups of volunteers take practical action to improve and create places for wildlife.”
If you are keen to learn new skills, improve your local environment and have fun at the same time, call 07766797008 or email: [email protected]