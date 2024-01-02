A Fife charity is calling on locals to get involved in their forthcoming Action Earth project aimed at improving the local environment.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two days of action on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28 between 10.00am and 2.00pm will see the Bat’s Wood charity plant trees and protect them with fedge, the cross between a fence and a hedge is an alternative to using plastic tree guards. The event will also see Rob Eaves of Auldgate Willow provide expert instruction on the Saturday.

The activity is part of the Volunteering Matters’ Action Earth campaign. Around 135 projects were supported in Scotland in 2023, with grants of up to £250 made available to groups around the country who sought to make a difference through practical environmental projects. Funding for the project is provided by NatureScot, Scotand’s nature agency. They work to enhance Scotland’s natural environment and to inspire people to care more about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duncan Zuill, who is co-ordinating the Bat’s Wood project, wants to see as many people as possible come along to help their activity.

The project will help populate the land behind Levenmouth Academy (Pic: Submitted)

He said: “Everybody can get involved in their local outdoor spaces. They are a shared resource and a shared responsibility. From the smallest individual action to a national campaign, every contribution helps! Volunteering Matters’ Action Earth grants are designed to help groups of volunteers take practical action to improve and create places for wildlife.”