Tribute to ‘Tail Runner’ former Dubbie Pit miner William Thomson who was letter writer to Fife Free Press
Mr Thomson’s contributions sparked many debates in the column of the newspaper over s number of years.
Born on the kitchen floor in Wellesley Road, Buckhaven in 1942, he grew up with his younger brother Robert, and both attended Buckhaven Primary School.
William spent a lot of his childhood playing at Buckhaven Beach - his favourite place - before starting work as a bin man for the local council, and then he joined Nairns, manufacturing linseed oil for the floorcloth linoleum factory in Kirkcaldy. One day, he accidentally pressed the wrong lever one day and fed litres of linseed oil into the sea. William then became a miner at Frances Colliery where he gained his nickname. He continued to work at the pit until he was made redundant.
William then met Anne "Gracie" in 1972 and had two children, Claire and brother Alan. He was a very intelligent person and enjoyed writing letters in his later years to the Fife Free Press giving his strong opinions. Some caused a stir in the following editions, but he spoke his truth. William became unwell a decade ago and underwent a heart bypass operation in Edinburgh. He passed away on January 1 at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. He is survived by Claire and grandson Ethan, and his best pal, his golden retriever, called Boy.