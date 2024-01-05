A former miner who was a regular contributor to the letter pages of the Fife Free Press has died. William Thomson wrote under the pen name of ‘Tail Runner’- his nickname from his days at the Dubbie Pit.

Mr Thomson’s contributions sparked many debates in the column of the newspaper over s number of years.

Born on the kitchen floor in Wellesley Road, Buckhaven in 1942, he grew up with his younger brother Robert, and both attended Buckhaven Primary School.

William spent a lot of his childhood playing at Buckhaven Beach - his favourite place - before starting work as a bin man for the local council, and then he joined Nairns, manufacturing linseed oil for the floorcloth linoleum factory in Kirkcaldy. One day, he accidentally pressed the wrong lever one day and fed litres of linseed oil into the sea. William then became a miner at Frances Colliery where he gained his nickname. He continued to work at the pit until he was made redundant.

William Thomson was a regular letter writer to the Fife Free Press (Pic: Submitted)