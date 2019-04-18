Tributes after death of popular musician Colin Sheach

Tributes have been paid to a popular young Kirkcaldy musician who passed away after battling cancer.

Drummer Colin (Coco) Sheach died on Friday, April 12, at the age of 30, after an illness.

Colin on a family trip to Canada.

His father Ian Sheach said the Raith and Flyers fan lived life to the full and was never short of a friend, finding it easy to get on with anyone.

Ian said: “He played in a few different bands.

“He was a party animal, he’d disappear on the Friday and you’d never see him until Sunday night if you were lucky. He had plenty of mates, somebody would always put him up someplace.

“He was never short of a friend or three. Everyone seemed to know him. He could get on with anyone.

“We were in Canada a few years ago and he would go away for a wander and get talking to another Scot somewhere. He wasn’t shy.”

Colin was diagnosed with bowel cancer last year, after he had been receiving treatment for diverticulitis – a condition which can lead to blockages in the digestive system.

Ian said: “They didn’t know it was cancer until they opened him up. His operation was on Friday, July 13, and that’s when they discovered it was a tumour.

“He got the diagnosis from the oncologist on August 2, the day after his 30th birthday.

“Colin asked ‘how long have I got? Will I see my 40th?’

“The oncologist said ‘no, a maximum of three-to-five years’. He was determined to get as far as he could with it.”

“He wasn’t down. He started his chemo in September.

“He was never stuck inside, he was always out seeing pals and talking about going to Amsterdam.

“We were down at the football in Manchester in November and Rovers versus Dunfemline in January.

“He lived life to the full.”

A service will be held on Thursday, April 25, at 11.45am at Kirkcaldy Crematorium.