Tributes as former Kirkcaldy councillor Alec Thomson is laid to rest

Alec Thomson

Alec Thomson, described as “one of the good guys” served as a Labour councillor on the old Kirkcaldy District Council (KDC) before moving to Fife Council later in his career, and championed education and workers rights as part of the trade union movement.

He passed away in June after a short illness, and tributes have today been paid by friends, family, and former colleagues.

In a statement, Alec’s family paid tribute to their father.

"He was a very principled human being, he worked very hard for his constituents.

“He would move Heaven and earth if they had a problem. He was always there for us too.

"He was very bright but hid his light under a bushel.

“He was like that personally, he’d fight your corner. He was very compassionate, and we were brought up that way. We all have a social conscience.”

Danny Cepok, development manager at Love Oor Langtoun, said Alec’s death came as quite a shock.

He said: “I’ve known Alex for just about 40 years. We first met when he was a very active trade unionist in the Transport and General Workers Union and I was a young bus driver at the time.

"He always saw things from a community perspective, and he brought that into his work with the council.

“He was always making sure that the needs of communities were taken into account. He was also a big Raith fan. We went to a lot of matches together.

“It was very sad to discover he’d died. He was always so sprightly so it just seemed like he would live forever. We were quite taken aback to find that he’d passed away.”

Originally from Perth, Alec spent nine years in the army before returning there with his wife Maureen.

He began a journey in adult learning at Newbattle Abbey College in Midlothian before going on to do a social science degree at Stirling University.

Later, an educational role working with young people took him to Fife.

Alec was first elected to Kirkcaldy District Council in 1992, later serving on Fife Council, where he was deputy leader from 2003 to 2007, after which he retired.

Former Kirkcaldy councillor Neil Crooks said: “He was my vice Convener at Competitive Services Committee as we fought off Thatchers privatisation of public services agenda.

“He was a good comrade and had been an active member of the TGWU before coming into the council and was also active in the STUC.

“He was one of the good guys in my view.”

Kirkcaldy councillor Judy Hamilton also paid tribute to Alec.

She said: “He took his council role very seriously and was very detailed in his approach.

"He had a big passion about lifelong learning and that education didn’t stop with school.

“The Labour Party was very proud of him. He was a very friendly chap, and he listened to people.

“Alec was a true gentleman, he could be very generous with his time. He was sincere, supportive, loyal, and sociable.

"He will be missed.”

Alec is survived by his children Sharon, Lynne, and Ian, along with 10 grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.