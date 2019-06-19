Tributes flood in for Fife police detective ‘Girdy’

Tributes have been flooding in following the recent death of popular police detective Andrew ‘Girdy’ Girdwood from Kirkcaldy.

Mr Girdwood, who reached the rank of detective chief inspector, was described by Fife’s divisional commander Derek McEwan as am “outstanding detective.”

And he hailed him as“one of the most well-known and universally well regarded officers in Fife policing history” in a touching tribute posted to the Fife Police Division Facebook page this week.

You may also be interested in:

Drunk learner driver smashed into parked car then ran away

Boy, 16, shot in neck from moving van in Kirkcaldy

Where to find the best scones in Fife

And dozens of his former colleagues and friends added their own tributes, describing him as “a legend” and a “fun and genuinely lovely man” with “the brightest smile.”

Mr McEwan said: “

Andy served Fife Constabulary and Police Scotland for 30 years, having reached the rank of Detective Chief Inspector during his service.

“Andy spent much of his career in CID carving out a reputation as not only an outstanding Detective but a uniquely witty, energetic and genuine personality who influenced the lives and careers of so many officers including myself.

“Andy is considered as one of the most well-known and universally well regarded officers in Fife policing history. He left a lasting impression with anyone who had the opportunity to work with him and, more often than not, he would also leave them with a story to tell!

“Such was Andy’s passion for policing and public service that it inspired the next generation with his son proudly following his Dad’s footsteps as a Detective Constable in Fife Division of Police Scotland.”

And he said he would be sadly missed both within the force and further afield.

“News of Andy’s passing has provoked a great sense of loss throughout the police family in Fife and we take comfort in sharing the many memories we have of him.

“I know that Andy’s family were a source of immense pride and support throughout his career and my thoughts are very much with his wife and three sons at this difficult time.”

Kirkcaldy Lawn Tennis Club, of which Andy and his family were members for many years, added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Andy’s family. We will miss his infectious smile and cheeky sense of humour.”

His funeral will take place at St Bryce Kirk, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, July 1 at 1.45pm.

He is survived by wife Maureen, a partner in a local accountants, and sons Sam, Callum and Mark.