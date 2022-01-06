Tributes paid after death of much loved former Fife minister, aged 58

The Rev George Cowie died at the age of 58 after a long illness.

He was clerk to the Presbytery of Glasgow and a Chaplain-in-Ordinary to Her Majesty the Queen.

Friends and colleagues described him as a man of deep compassion, wisdom, integrity, humour and said the Church has lost a "true servant" of Christ.

Rev George Cowie (Pic: Newsline Media Ltd)

Dundee-born, Mr Cowie worked with Tayside Regional Council in Dundee before entering the ministry – a calling his father Gordon also embraced.

He was licensed by the Presbytery of Glasgow in 1990, and ordained and inducted to the charge of Auchtertool linked with Kirkcaldy, Linktown in 1991.

In 1999, Mr Cowie moved to Aberdeen to be the minister of Holburn Central Church. He served the congregation until 2017 when he took up the Presbytery of Glasgow role.

He is survived by his wife Marian, a fellow minister, son Graeme, daughter Kay and grandson Logan.

He passed away peacefully on December 21.

Rev Dr Grant Barclay, who took over the position when Mr Cowie's health declined, paid tribute, saying: "He had a wide experience of church life as a parish minister in Fife and then in Aberdeen and possessed a deep knowledge of Church law," added Dr Barclay.

"Many ministers and staff members in congregations across the presbytery and beyond found George's principled commitment, genuine care and sense of humour immensely supportive and encouraging.

"Members of the presbytery office remember him as a committed clerk, a compassionate colleague and a man of great faith and integrity.

"George was everything we could have wanted in a boss – he was one of a kind and will be missed."

Mr Cowie played a pivotal role in establishing a partnership between the Presbytery of Aberdeen, the University of Aberdeen and Zomba Theological College in Malawi to provide additional training to ministers from the African country.

It ensured that students no longer had to travel to the UK to study Masters degrees.

Mr Cowie's funeral will be held at New Kilpatrick Parish Church in Bearsden on January 12.

People are encouraged to watch online at https://www.westreamitfunerals.co.uk/cowieg

