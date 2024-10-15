Tributes paid as much loved funeral director in St Andrews retires after 30-year career

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much loved funeral director in St Andrews is retiring after a career spanning 30 years.

Syd Stevenson bids farewell to William Purves Funeral Director where he has spent the last six years in the university town.

He started his career as a funeral director in 1994 and was approached by William Purves to open its St Andrews branch in 2018. Since then, he has directed close to 2000 funerals, supporting local families during the challenging and vulnerable experience of losing a loved one. It is this devotion to his role that has seen Syd held in high regard by the local community and praised by colleagues for his dedication, loyalty, and diligence.

Mr Stevenson said: “The highlight of my career was being approached to join William Purves. It is a business that truly acts in line with its values and has the respect of families at the centre of everything it does. When you get that first call from a grieving person, you can hear the despair in their voice. I have been privileged to become a part of many families following that first call, supporting them as we work to deliver something special for their loved one.” Mr Stevenson said he was looking forward to heading off to spend some time in the sun, and devoting more time to the bowling green.

Syd Stevenson is retiring from William Purvis Funeral Directors in St Andrews (Pic: Submitted)

He is being succeeded by Amanda Mainland, a funeral director with over six years of experience in the industry. She joined the business earlier this year, and will lead the team in St Andrews to continue providing the highest level of care and compassion. She said: “It has been an honour to learn and work under Syd over the last few months, and his legacy of excellence and care will continue under my watch. I am proud to join William Purves, a funeral director that is synonymous with integrity, compassion and delivering the highest level of funeral care. I am committed to upholding these standards and supporting families across St Andrews.”