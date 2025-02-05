Tributes paid to Burntisland community stalwart and dance teacher Isa Duncanson

Burntisland community stalwart Isa Duncanson has died at the age of 95.

Isa passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on January 15, 2025.

Born and bred in Burntisland, Isa spent her whole life living in the town and was well known by all in the community.

Growing up she attended the local primary school and went to Kirkcaldy High School when it was on the site where Fife College is now.

Isa Duncanson was a well known dance teacher and was involved in many local community organisations over the years.

She started dancing from a young age and would travel by bus to Edinburgh to attend dance classes.

Her love of dance would remain with her throughout her life.

When she left school Isa became a dance teacher, sharing her love for it with others.

She set up the Isa Duncanson School of Dance in the town and taught many local youngsters highland dancing over the years. She also did some tap as well, but in the later years it was the highland dancing that was her focus.

In 1966, Isa married John Duncanson – known to all as Jack. The couple had two children, Jane and William.

Sadly Jack, a former Provost of Burntisland, died many years ago when the children were young.

Isa went on to become a grandmother to five grandchildren.

Isa enjoyed being part of the town’s community and took on a number of roles over the years in community groups and organisations.

For 62 years she was the secretary of Burntisland Highland Games.

Daughter Jane, 57, said: “She did it for a long long time and she was the voice of the games. It was her voice that came across the tannoy.”

After retiring from the role, Isa continued to attend the dance events at the Games until very recently.

Isa was a town councillor for a while and a Justice of the Peace.

She was also involved in Burntisland Youth Theatre as their musical director.

In addition to her regular dance classes, for a time Isa also taught night school classes in Scottish Country Dancing for adults, and did ladies’ keep fit classes.

Through the dance school she also took groups of dancers to Norway and Burntisland’s twin town of Flekkefjord.

In 1981, Isa was the recipient of the very first Burntisland Community Award from the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council. The award is presented annually to recognise excellence and compassion among local people.

Jane said: “Mum was always on the go and everything that she did was like a hobby for her.

"She knew everybody and everybody knew her. If you went down the High Street with her it took about an hour to get from one end to the other as everyone she met stopped to chat.

"Latterly she lived in Duncanson Drive, which was named after my dad, so she was Mrs Duncanson of Duncanson Drive.”

A celebration of Isa`s life will take place at the Erskine Church, Burntisland on Wednesday, February 12 at 11.30am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Thereafter to Burntisland Cemetery at 1pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given at the church for a charity close to Isa`s heart, if desired.